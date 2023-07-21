BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.40

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.40 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 16800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.70 ($0.90).

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,123.33 and a beta of 0.22.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

