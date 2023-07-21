BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.19.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
