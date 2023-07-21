Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a C$6.00 price objective by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.26.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

TSE BTE traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.07. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$8.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.8207024 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

