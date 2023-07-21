Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.25 on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.64%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,650.00%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

