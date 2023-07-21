Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.96. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.