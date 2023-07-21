Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.32

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Barloworld Trading Down 15.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Further Reading

