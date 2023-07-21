Barclays Trims Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Target Price to GBX 442

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 442 ($5.78) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.85) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

