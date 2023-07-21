Barclays Cuts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,616

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,743 ($35.87) to GBX 2,616 ($34.21) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($35.15) to GBX 2,543 ($33.25) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,342.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.28 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.6004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

