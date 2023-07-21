Barclays Cuts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,616

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,743 ($35.87) to GBX 2,616 ($34.21) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($35.15) to GBX 2,543 ($33.25) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,342.25.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.28 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
