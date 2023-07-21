Barclays Boosts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $68.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $65.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,269,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

