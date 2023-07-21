Bar Harbor Bankshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,649. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $389.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
