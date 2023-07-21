Banner Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $21,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banner by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 163,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,693,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

