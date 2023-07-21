Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank OZK Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OZK stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.33. 1,847,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

