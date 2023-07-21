Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,165,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 7,363,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81,656.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of BKFCF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.68.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.