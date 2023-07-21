Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,165,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 7,363,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81,656.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of BKFCF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.