Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,165,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 7,363,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81,656.0 days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of BKFCF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Bank of Communications
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Communications
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.