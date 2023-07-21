Bank of America Cuts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $95.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

WNS stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

