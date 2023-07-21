Bank of America Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $170.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.