BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.99%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

