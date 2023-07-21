Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

