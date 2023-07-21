Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 215,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.