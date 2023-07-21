Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

