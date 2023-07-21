Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.0 %

BKR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. 1,331,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -318.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 70.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

