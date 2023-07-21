AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 631,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

AXS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.68. 145,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

