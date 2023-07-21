Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.18. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1,353,382 shares changing hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$93.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

