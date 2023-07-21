Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $151,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.73. 431,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
