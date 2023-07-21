Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

ADP stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

