Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,866. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $103.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

