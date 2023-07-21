Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 1.4 %

AUR opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $279,625.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,180,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,915. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

