Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AUR opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
