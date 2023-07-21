AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

