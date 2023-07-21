Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.66

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 55997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

