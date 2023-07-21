Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$260.34 million for the quarter.

