ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in June

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

