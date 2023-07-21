ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.55.

ASML Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASML traded up $14.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $690.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,038. The firm has a market cap of $272.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $713.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

