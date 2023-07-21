Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 804,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $90.18 on Friday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 403.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $36,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Ashland by 229.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 247,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

