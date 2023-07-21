ASD (ASD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.22 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and $4.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05943156 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,189,826.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

