Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 2,167,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $183,554.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 520,000 shares of company stock worth $11,676,400 and sold 354,959 shares worth $8,816,388. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

