Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Raised to $45.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

