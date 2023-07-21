Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,462. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

ARQQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

