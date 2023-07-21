Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 6,921,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.1 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

AANNF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

