Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 6,921,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.1 days.
AANNF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
