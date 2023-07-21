Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $313,508,000,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

MAIN opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.