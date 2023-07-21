Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

