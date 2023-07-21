Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 17,452 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

