Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.28

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.65 million and $5.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002844 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,390,866 coins and its circulating supply is 174,391,650 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

