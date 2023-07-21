argenx SE to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.79. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.71.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $534.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.30 and a 200 day moving average of $385.64. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $536.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in argenx by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

