argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $513.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $505.71.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $534.95 on Monday. argenx has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $536.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

