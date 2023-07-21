argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $592.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.30 and a 200 day moving average of $385.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $536.48.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of argenx by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

