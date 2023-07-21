argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Bank of America increased their price objective on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $505.71.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $534.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $536.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

