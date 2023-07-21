Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Down 2.8%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60. 21,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 69,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Argan by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

