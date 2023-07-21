Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 665,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.53 million, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 530,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.