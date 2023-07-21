Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0730 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $72.91 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.