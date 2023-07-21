Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.72. 478,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

