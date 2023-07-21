Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,307 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,744,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 460.8% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

